Malaysia offers University Scholarships to Pakistani youth

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Malaysia UCSI University announced awarding 50 educational scholarships to high-performing Pakistani students in conjunction with their outstanding position in the 2019 QS World University Rankings.

With the scholarship fund launched, Pakistani students will enjoy a meaningful educational experience in Kuala Lumpur, the capital city, and learn from the best that UCSI as a Praxis university has to offer with their signature ‘Cooperative Placement’ programmes where students are required to intern at a company for 2 months for each academic year.

With up to 50 scholarships to be awarded, students are advised to choose their preferred academic programmes, ranging from Medicine, Pharmacy, Nursing, Engineering and Architecture to Music, Multimedia, Education, Liberal Arts and Hospitality. The registration for the September 2018 intake is now in progress and the cut-off application date is the 6th of August. The Sigma Education Consultants in Pakistan is facilitating the students in registration and reenrollment process.

“We are proud to have achieved this new ranking, especially for our first time being listed in the QS World University Rankings – where they annually rank the world’s best universities”, remarks Willie Tan, the Vice-President at the Student Enrolment Centre of UCSI University. ‘On top of that, we have also been distinguished as Asia’s fastest rising university (QS University Rankings: Asia 2018) and a global top 100 university for performing arts (QS World University Rankings by Subject 2018) – proving our determination in making Malaysia the regional hub of education’.

‘Through the Co-operative (Co-Op) Education system, UCSI focuses on the students’ employability by having them experience and perform in a real working environment related to their disciplines of studies and career goals,’ Wille added. ‘The Co-Op is a graded part of their curriculum – the first of its kind regionally with the largest university-industry network of over 4,000 corporate partners’.

‘We are committed in providing students with local and foreign experiences through the Industry Placements or Co-operative Placements at companies around the world,’ Willie commented, adding that 97.8% of UCSI’s industry partners stated that they would like to rehire UCSI interns.

