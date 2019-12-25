Malaysia may reopen Mongolia murder case

Web Desk

Malaysia’s top prosecutor will look into reopening the case of a murdered Mongolian woman allegedly linked to former premier Najib Razak, as the victim’s father says he’s pinning his hopes on the country’s new government to find justice. Two former police guards for Najib had been convicted of the 2006 murder of Altantuya Shaariibuu. “Everybody knew that it just did not make sense for the two of them to be solely culpable,” Attorney-General Tommy Thomas said in an interview. “So we knew that the story was incomplete.” The courts that sentenced the two men to death had grappled with their lack of motive, while Azilah’s recent statement indicates there may in fact be a reason for the murder, Thomas said.