Kuala Lumpur : Malaysia’s king has agreed to pardon jailed opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim immediately, newly installed Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said Friday. “The (king) has indicated he is willing to pardon Datuk Sri Anwar immediately,” Mahathir told a press conference, using a Malay honorific. It came a day after the 92-year-old was sworn in after a shock win that toppled the country’s long-ruling coalition.

