Malaysia investigating audit firms’ conduct in 1MDB scandal

Kuala Lumpur

Malaysia’s securities regulator said on Saturday it was looking into the conduct of auditors of 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), a state fund that was wound up after losing billions of dollars in a scandal that erupted under the country’s previous government. “The Securities Commission’s review of the conduct of auditors in relation to 1MDB audits is still on-going,” the regulator said in an emailed statement to Reuters, without identifying the firms involved. The statement was issued following a South China Morning Post report on Friday that cited sources saying that the regulator was reviewing the work carried out by international auditors KPMG and Deloitte to see if they were “were aiding and abetting in this scandal, or merely negligent.” KPMG and Deloitte did not respond to requests from Reuters for comment. Once the review is completed, the Securities Commission and its Audit Oversight Board “will assess the findings and consider the appropriate next course of action,” the regulator said. MDB is the subject of money laundering investigations in at least six countries, including the United States and Malaysia. The US Department of Justice has alleged that over $4.5 billion was stolen from 1MDB by top officials of the fund and their associates between 2009 and 2014. Deloitte audited 1MDB’s financial statements for 2013 and 2014, before it resigned as the fund’s auditor in early 2016.—Agencies

