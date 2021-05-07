Malaysia imposes travel ban on Pakistan

Malaysia has imposed travel restrictions on Pakistan and a few other countries where coronavirus cases have increased in recent weeks.

Citizens of Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal will not be able to join Malaysia as of May 8, according to a notification released by Malaysian immigration authorities.

Ismail Yakoob, a senior Malaysian minister, declared the ban’s terms.

“The travel restriction imposed on citizens of these countries involved all categories holding long-term social visit passes, business travelers and for social visits,” he said.

There were several exceptions to the prohibition, according to the minister.

“Exemptions are, however, given to holders of diplomatic passports and officials as stated in the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations 1961. This category will be considered to enter Malaysia using the existing standard operating procedures,” he added.

Following the announcement of the travel ban, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight has been stopped from flying to Malaysia.

The national flag carrier flies to Malaysia once a week.

Malaysia has placed a travel ban on India earlier this month, as the world struggles to deal with the pandemic.

Malaysia’s Transport Ministry declared in April that it will ban Indian citizens and tourists from entering the country, as well as impose tight restrictions on ships docking at the country’s ports.

In a Facebook message, Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong said that he has informed port operators, as well as domestic and international airlines, of the government’s decision.

