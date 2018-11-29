Malaysia expresses interest in JF-17 Thunder Warplane

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Malaysia has shown keen interest in Pakistani Warplane JF-17 Thunder at the 10th International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) currently underway in Karachi. A Malaysian military delegation is visiting the IDEAS 2018. The presence of Malaysia’s military officials is prominent among the visitors this year.

Malaysian Royal Air Force Chief General Dato’ Affendi while talking to media said, ‘We are attending the IDEAS for the first time, and we are immensely impressed by the standards of exhibition of defense products’.

General Affendi said that Pakistan has made amazing progress in the field of aircraft manufacturing. JF-17 Thunder is a lightweight, single-engine, multi-role combat aircraft developed jointly by thePakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) and the Chengdu Aircraft Corporation (CAC) of China.

