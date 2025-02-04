‘Malaysia Azad work visa’ – update for Pakistani citizens

ISLAMABAD – The Employment Pass (EP) is a work permit of Malaysia that enables an expatriate, including Pakistan nationals, to take up employment with an organisation in Malaysia.

The Ministry of Overseas Pakistani and Human Resource Development makes efforts to enhance employment opportunities abroad and to ensure their welfare; provide decent working conditions and social protection to workers in Pakistan.

It also warns citizens against fraudulent activities time to time in order protect them from financial losses. It has shared plenty of information to educate the people intending to go abroad, including Malaysia, for employment.

It has also shared an update regard “Azad Work Visa in Malaysia”.

The ministry said there is no provision of “Azad Work Visa” in Malaysia. “It is mandatory for the employee to work only in the company of his employment who has got the work permit/visa issued.”

It warned that those foreigners who are apprehended in the act of doing employment otherwise by law enforcement agencies will be liable for prosecution under Immigration Act of Malaysia.

The minister has also shared the procedure which should be followed if a Malaysian employer is not abiding with the provisions of the employment contract.

In this case, the worker is requested to approach the High Commission with the relevant documents like copy of his (i) passport, (ii) latest visa, (iii) foreign service agreement so that assistance/facilitation may be provided.

The worker may register his/her complaint/grievance against the employer at “Welfare For Workers (WFW)” application.