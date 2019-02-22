Malaysia a global leader in Islamic banking

Kuala Lumpur

Malaysia’s pioneering role in the development of Islamic banking and finance has gained worldwide recognition. The public’s demand to have an Islamic commercial bank offering Islamic banking products and services continued until a commercial Islamic bank was set up in 1983, licensed as Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd (BIMB) under the Islamic Banking Act (IBA) 1983.

To allow BIMB to stabilise its standing in the banking environment, Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) granted it a 10-year exclusivity to operate as the sole Islamic bank in the country.

In the same year, Government Investment Certificates were issued under the Government Funding Act 1983 to support liquidity management in BIMB’s operation. A year later, the first Islamic insurance company was established under the name Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Bhd and regulated by the Takaful Act 1984.

In 1990, another historic development was that Malaysia became the first country to issue sukuk (Islamic bonds) with a modest issue size of RM125 million by Shell MDS Sdn Bhd. As the 10-year exclusivity granted to BIMB expired in 1993, BNM offered the first three licences in an interest-free scheme, namely Skim Perbankan Tanpa Faedah (SPTF) to Maybank, UMBC and Bank Bumiputra Malaysia Bhd.—Agencies

