Malarial menace

On World Malaria Day (25 April) Provincial Director, Malaria Control Program revealed that more than 7000 children in Balochistan are affected with Malaria annually, adding that up to 1.6 million people in Pakistan are effected by Malaria and many deaths have also occurred due to this crippling disease.

And according to doctors there has been an alarming increase in malarial cases. The disease has spread to almost every part of Balochistan and a rise of 7 per cent in malarial cases has been reported. The health authorities are requested to take serious action to tackle this disease before it prevails upon us.

MAHAM YASEEN

Turbat

