Malala’s views on marriage spark anger on Twitter

Malala Yousafzai, the youngest Nobel Prize winner in history, made it to the cover of a popular magazine, British Vogue, for its July issue and people including Pakistan celebrities are celebrating it.

In a wide-range interview with the magazine, the 23-year-old shared her views on various matters including marriage, girls’ education, and empowerment, besides sharing her future plans.

Yousafzai, who graduated from Oxford University last year, was praised for her opinions on many matters but her view on marriage sparked a frenzy on social media.

Malala, who isn’t sure if she’ll ever marry herself, in the interview said “I still don’t understand why people have to get married. If you want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can’t it just be a partnership?”

She said that her mother disagrees with her views. “My mum is like,” Malala laughs, “‘Don’t you dare say anything like that! You have to get married, marriage is beautiful.’”

As the interview was published, some social media users starting roasting the noble laureate for rejecting the need and concept of marriage.

Here are some reactions from Twitter where #Malala is trending;

Even mathira knows better than malala about Islam & the importance of Nikkah …#malalayousafzai #Malala

Lanat byjh k share karty jayen🥱 pic.twitter.com/XNwYqIXKgV — Amna Lodhi (@Over_thinker475) June 3, 2021

the liberals peoples are spreading the liberty #Malala

but that's against the religious of Islam#ShameonMalala pic.twitter.com/dEeFkY7LKX — • 𝑲𝒊𝒏𝒈 ̪● (@O_ISF) June 3, 2021

Because nikah is the noblest Sunnah performed by Holy Prophet Muhammad (PB. U.H.) in his life—♥️✨#Malala pic.twitter.com/LzquLZ6xOW — ZaiD–☕🇵🇰 (@Mr_Zaid123) June 3, 2021

#خاتم_النبیین_محمدﷺ If you don’t intend to marry her

Keep your hands off another man's Future wife!!! If you do Intend to marry her

Keep your hands off until she is your wife!!! Nikah is a Sunnah in Islam ❣️#Malala pic.twitter.com/xN2zlN10m2 — Adeena 🇵🇰 (@ay_twee) June 3, 2021

