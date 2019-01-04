Malala’s new book coming out

Observer Report

London

After her memoirs I Am Malala and a children’s book Malala’s Magic Pencil, education activist Malala Yousufzai is ready to launch her third title.

Her newest book We are Displaced: My Journey and Stories from Refugee Girls Around the World is set to release on January 8. It will be published by Little, Brown Books for Young Readers, the publishers of her debut book.

In the book, Malala will shed light on her unique experiences as well as the struggles of various other young refugee girls she has met on her journey. She talks about first being internally displaced in Pakistan as a child, followed by her struggle of not being able to return to her home country.

“It’s titled, We Are Displaced because together we want to help others better understand the refugee crisis and how they can help,” said Malala in an interview with Parade magazine.

Malala not only shares her own experiences, but she also introduces some of the refugees behind the statistics we read and hear about every day, the heartbreaking journeys of other young girls like her. Two of these are Zaynab and Muzoon’s stories. “I hope Zaynab and Muzoon’s stories remind readers that refugees are so much more than staggering statistics or tragic headlines,” she optimistically tells Parade Magazine.

Another idea that Malala explains in her book is the concept of a homeland. “I hear girls say they want to get an education so that one day they can return home to rebuild what conflicts or natural disasters have destroyed it,” tells Malala, highlighting the importance of a homeland in every refugee’s story.

