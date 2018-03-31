Malala’s homecoming

MALALA Yousafzai, the world’s youngest Nobel laureate, made her first trip back to Pakistan on Thursday since Taliban shot her in the head more than five years ago for advocating girls’ right to go to school. She was flown to Britain in 2012 for medical care and then impressed the world with her eloquent defence of women and girls’ education.

Malala is surely a positive face of Pakistan and that is why her compatriots welcomed her enthusiastically on return home. At a ceremony in Islamabad, she aptly summed up her experience by observing that she has seen a lot over the course of her life. Growing up in a scenic place like Swat and then witnessing terrorism and extremism grow wildly from 2007 onward creating great difficulties for people particularly women and girls, and how we can fight against those challenges. It is an honour for Pakistan that Malala is now considered to be an icon as for as the cause of education is concerned and her courage has motivated countless families to firmly pursue plans for education of their daughters. With the generous cooperation and assistance of different global institutions, Malala is now spearheading a campaign for promotion of girls’ education. A Malala Fund has been instituted and it has already spent $6 billion in Pakistan on girl education and there is dire need to expand its scope through cooperative ventures, as the government alone cannot meet all requirements. There are also indications that except for some pockets, opposition to education of girls is giving way to willingness to equip girls with knowledge and skills to make them productive part of the society and help them stand on their own feet through necessary empowerment. Returning to Pakistan after five years, Malala must be satisfied to witness marked improvement in the security situation as backbone of terrorists has been broken. Pakistani nation has offered immense sacrifices but finally fruits of these sacrifices have started emerging and Pakistan is on the path of progress and prosperity.

