Malala’s book club

Web Desk

Malala Yousafzai’s keeping herself busy ever since she graduated college in the middle of a pandemic. The Nobel Peace Prize winner is joining forces with a subscription book club, Literati to start her very own book club! The startup, that had previously only focused on children’s books, has enlisted Stephen Curry, Susan Orlean, Richard Branson, the Joseph Campbell Foundation, and of course Yousafzai to head up their own curated book clubs. Malala has named hers Fearless and has vowed to choose underrated books by marginalised voices. “Sign up to join me and together we’ll explore books from new voices and prominent writers — women with bold ideas and storytellers who show the world from their unique perspective,” she wrote on Instagram.