Malala’s biopic gets its first trailer

Web Desk

A biopic on Malala Yousafzai has been in the works since 2017 and before its release at the end of the month..A trailer has been released. The Bollywood production titled Gul Makai stars Reem Shaikh as the young Pakistani activist. Taking place in Swat Valley, the trailer shows familiar scenes which we’ve all known about following Malala’s journey, now from her perspective. We see what led to Malala advocating for the right of girls’ education and how she was attacked for it. The film is summed up as an account of “the courageous journey and struggle of Malala, from her humble upbringing in the Swat Valley to her becoming the champion for free education to all.” The cast also includes Om Puri (his final film) although he doesn’t appear in this trailer.