Malala Yousufzai arrives in Pakistan with family

Lahore: Youngest Nobel laureate Malala Yousufzai Tuesday arrived in Pakistan to attend different seminars.

Accompanied by her parents and husband, Malala landed at the Lahore Airport.

That wonderful feeling of arriving back home in Pakistan never gets old 🇵🇰 So excited to be in Lahore 💚 pic.twitter.com/uPiIDz0f5f — Malala (@Malala) December 13, 2022

This is Malala’s third visit to Pakistan after being shot in October 2012 by Taliban gunmen as she was returning from her school in the Swat Valley. Her first visit to Pakistan was in 2018.

In October this year, she came to Pakistan to raise awareness about the catastrophe brought on by the horrendous climate-induced rainfall this year.

Malala Yousufzai became the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014 at the age of 17 in recognition of her efforts for children’s rights.