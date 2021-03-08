Malala Yousafzai partners with Apple for drama, documentaries production

Pakistan’s Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai and Apple have made a multiyear programming partnership to produce dramas, comedies, documentaries, animation, and children’s series, and draw on her ability to inspire people around the world.

“I believe in the power of stories to bring families together, forge friendships, build movements, and inspire children to dream,” said Malala Yousafzai. “And I couldn’t ask for a better partner than Apple to help bring these stories to life. I’m grateful for the opportunity to support women, young people, writers, and artists in reflecting the world as they see it.”

Malala and her new production company Extracurricular join Apple’s burgeoning roster of creative visionaries, including Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, Will Smith, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Idris Elba, Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Octavia Spencer, Kumail Nanjiani, Alfonso Cuarón, and more, said a blog published by the company.

At age 16, Malala published her best-selling memoir, “I Am Malala.” She’s since written two more books, starred in a documentary about her early life, and created Assembly, a digital publication for girls and young women available on Apple News. Since launching in 2018, Assembly has published stories from young women in more than 100 countries and in over 20 languages.

Malala also founded Malala Fund to champion every girl’s right to 12 years of safe, free, quality education.

In 2018, Apple became Malala Fund’s first Laureate partner, supporting the organization’s work with local advocates and teachers in eight countries where girls face significant education challenges.

Apple also assists with technology, curriculum, and research into policy changes to support girls’ education.

The partnership has since expanded, and in Brazil, Apple’s 10 Developer Academies have partnered with Malala Fund to advance girls’ education opportunities there and around the world.

Malala Yousafzai, 23, gun attack by Taliban militant in 2012 after she was targeted for her campaign for girls education. She graduated from Oxford University in 2020.