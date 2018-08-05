Malala Yousafzai condemns torching of schools in GB

KARACHI : Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai, condemned the torching of a dozen schools in various parts of Gilgti-Baltistan’s Diamer district in the early hours of Friday.

Malala took to popular micro-blogging website Twitter and said, “The extremists have shown what frightens them most – a girl with a book. We must rebuild these schools immediately, get the students back into their classrooms and show the world that every girl and boy has the right to learn.”

In an appalling act of terrorism, at least a dozen schools in Diamer district of Gilgit-Baltistan region, were burnt down overnight.

