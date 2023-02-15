Malala Yousafzai celebrates Valentine’s Day with husband

Malala Yousafzai, the youngest Nobel laureate in the world and a Pakistani-born woman, won the admiration of romantics when she sent a heartfelt message for her spouse on Valentine’s Day.

The advocate for girls’ education wrote a moving tribute to her better half. As the world observed the lovers’ festival on Tuesday, the internet was in awe of the simple, love-filled words she used for him.

Asser Malik, her spouse, works for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Malala Yousafzai wrote as her caption: “Happy Valentine’s Day to Asser Malik, the ideal life mate. You constantly have my back and look for ways to make me smile, which is exactly what I need after a tough day. You being at my side makes me the luckiest lady alive.”

The 2.3 million people who follow the girls’ rights activist on Instagram were treated to a sweet photo of her next to him.

Dressed in all-white, the supporter of women’s rights and girls’ education left her work to celebrate the festival of lovers with her spouse, telling him that she was the luckiest person in the world to have him at her side.