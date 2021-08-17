Malala Yousafzai advocates for women’s education in Afghanistan

Malala Yousafzai, the youngest winner to receive the Nobel Peace Prize, expressed grave concern about the situation in Afghanistan, especially the protection of women and girls, and urged world leaders to act quickly.

Malala said US President Joe Biden “had a lot to do” and must “take a bold step” to defend Afghans, adding that she has tried to contact many world leaders.

“This is actually an urgent humanitarian crisis right now that we need to provide our help and support,” Yousafzai told BBC’s Newsnight.

"I think every country has a role and responsibility right now" Malala Yousafzai, shot in the head by Taliban gunmen in 2012, tells BBC “countries need to open their borders to Afghan refugees”https://t.co/BfgcY6f1CN pic.twitter.com/d1x4ayFKEy — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) August 16, 2021

Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan terrorists shot Malala in the head in 2012, after she was targeted for her advocacy against the group’s attempts to deny women access to education.

As an 11-year-old, she had become well-known for writing a blog for the BBC under a pen name about life under militant control.

“I am deeply concerned about the situation in Afghanistan right now, especially about the safety of women and girls there,” Malala told Newsnight.

“I had the opportunity to talk to a few activists in Afghanistan, including women’s rights activists, and they are sharing their concern that they are not sure what their life is going to be like.”

Yousafzai said she sent Prime Minister Imran Khan a letter requesting that he accept Afghan refugees and guarantee that all refugee children “have access to education, safety, and protection and that their futures are not lost.”

Yousafzai and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry had talked over the phone the day before, during which the minister said that Pakistan will continue to assist efforts in Afghanistan to improve women’s education.

According to Radio Pakistan, the minister said that Pakistan provides educational opportunities to Afghan refugee children. He said that there were 6,000 Afghan youngsters studying in the nation at the time.

Yousafzai briefed the minister about worldwide concerns about women’s rights in Afghanistan during the conversation. “Pakistan should play an active role in promoting women’s education in Afghanistan,” she said.

