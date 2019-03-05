Malala writes letter to Imran, Modi to defuse tensions

London

Malala Yousafzai, has written letters to the prime ministers of India and Pakistan urging them to “defuse the rising tensions” between the two countries.

As per a statement, a letter signed by the Nobel laureates, under the aegis of the Laureates and Leaders for Children, was submitted to India and Pakistan’s permanent representatives to the UN. “In the best interest of our children, we, the Laureates and Leaders for Children call upon the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and the Pakistani Prime Minister

Imran Khan to demonstrate wise leadership and exercise immediate restraint at this critical juncture, to avoid any escalation into a full-fledged war,” the letter read.—INP

