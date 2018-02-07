Malala voices solidarity with Islamabad sit-in seeking justice for Naqeebullah

LONDON: Pakistani education activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai on Tuesday requested the top civilian and military brass to take notice of the demands of people of FATA and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who have been staging a sit-in in Islamabad.

“I express my solidarity with the ongoing peaceful “IslamabadSitin,” said Malala, who was appointed the UN Messenger of Peace by the body’s Secretary-General earlier this year.

Malala, 20, also appealed to “the Prime Minister, the Chief of Army Staff and the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take immediate notice of the genuine demands of the people of FATA and Pukhtoonkhwa”.

Orignally published by INP