Malala to grace Vogue’s cover of July 2021

Education activist, Malala Yousufzai, will grace the cover of British Vogue in July 2021, the magazine said on Tuesday.

The magazine released a picture of Malala on the cover of the July edition, wearing a beautiful red Stella McCartney gown, along with the words “The extraordinary life of Malala. Survivor, activist, legend” at the bottom

Nick Knight, a British fashion photographer, took her portrait.

The issue has an in-depth conversation with Sirin Kale on the inside.

As a tribute to her, British Vogue Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful posted a lengthy note on Instagram.

“When it comes to people I admire, Malala Yousafzai is right at the top,” he began by saying.

“At 23, the world’s most famous university graduate has already lived so many lives. Activist, author, tireless campaigner for girls’ education, daughter, sister, student and survivor,” he said.

Recalling the past decade, which brought with it much tumult for Malala, he said she was “a young teenager with a passion for learning”.

He praised how she had always given a “voice to girls denied the right to learn”.

“A near-fatal attempt on her life in 2012 — or what she calls ‘the incident’ — brought her to Britain for specialist surgery. But she didn’t stop there,” he wrote.

Enninful said that Malala, in the interview, spoke about “everything from her post-uni wobbles to her move into TV production and her eloquent thoughts on wearing the headscarf – and even her trepidation about love and relationships”.

“A new side to Malala is revealed,” he said, inviting readers to read the interview in full.

