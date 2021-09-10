Malala says statements not enough, Taliban must guarantee women’s rights

Malala Yousufzai, a Nobel Laureate, stated on Friday that statements will not enough and that the Taliban must guarantee and defend the rights of all women and girls in Afghanistan, especially their right to education.

Malala Yousafzai, speaking at a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) discussion on the situation in Afghanistan, emphasized the need for women’s and girls’ education in the war-torn nation.

International human rights laws, according to Malala, protect women’s access to education. She said that the right to education applies to all people.

Girls, she said, need education in order for Afghanistan to be peaceful and stable.

Malala Yousafzai has urged the United Nations to guarantee that women’s and girls’ rights are protected in Afghanistan. She went on to say that the UN must remember its responsibility to protecting human dignity.

Malala informed the UN Security Council that secondary schools in Afghanistan were closed and instructors and students have been ordered to stay at home.

She went on to say that female instructors are no longer employed because they are not permitted to educate boys.

Malala urged the UN to set up a comprehensive monitoring mechanism to check human rights violations in Afghanistan, particularly in the area of girls’ education.

Malala also requested a substantial increase in humanitarian and development assistance to Afghanistan so that schools may open and function in a secure manner.

She went on to say that more help should be provided to Afghanistan’s neighbors in order to guarantee the education of refugee children.

Malala stated that the UN’s involvement in all regions of Afghanistan is more important than ever.

She asked the UN Security Council to support Afghan women and girls.

