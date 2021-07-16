Malala says boys would throw slower ball, assuming girls were afraid to hit fast ball

Malala Yousafzai, an education campaigner, says she used to enjoy playing cricket as a girl, but that guy wouldn’t throw the ball to her as they did to each other.

“As a girl, I loved to play cricket with my friends and brothers. But I noticed that boys would throw a slower ball to me, assuming girls were afraid to hit a fast ball,” Malala wrote on Instagram.

She said that she would constantly shout back at these boys, telling them to throw the ball as if she were a boy.

The Nobel Laureate discussed the significance of sports. Playing athletics provided her with the confidence to be competitive and tenacious in her battle for girls’ education and equality.

Last week, the young Pakistani education campaigner turned 24.

Yousafzai was born in 1997 in Mingora, Pakistan, and has been advocating for girls’ education since 2008, when the Taliban prohibited young girls from attending school in the Swat region.

Malala became famous when the Taliban attacked her in 2012 for defying the restrictions on girls’ education in her village. After being shot in the face, the then-teenager was taken to the hospital. Later, the Pakistani authorities transferred her to the United Kingdom for treatment.

Malala has been residing in the United Kingdom since the attack. Last year, she graduated from the University of Oxford with a bachelor’s degree.

Since her near-death incident, She has received worldwide media attention and has given many interviews in newspapers and television programs. She is also the co-founder of Malala Fund, a non-profit organization.

Malala gave a historic address at the United Nations offices in New York nine months after being shot.

The Nobel Laureate emphasized the need for universal access to women’s education. She also urged global leaders to change their policies and give all children with free, compulsory education.

She received a standing ovation for her powerful and moving speech in the United Nations.

Since the speech was given on her birthday, the UN declared that July 12 henceforth, will be observed as ‘Malala Day’ to honor the young activist.

