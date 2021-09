Malala pleads with world to protect Afghan girls’ education

United nations

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, who was shot by a Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) gunman in 2012, pleaded with the world on Friday not to compromise on the protection of Afghan women’s rights following the Taliban takeover.

As countries and organisations take the first steps to engage with the hardline group, the 24-year-old Yousafzai said she worried the Taliban would act as they did when they were in power 20 years ago despite a sharp increase in work and education opportunities for Afghan women since then.

“We cannot make compromises on the protection of women’s rights and the protection of human dignity,” Yousafzai told a panel on girls’ education in Afghanistan on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

“Now is the time that we stick to that commitment and ensure that the rights of Afghan women are protected.

And one of those important rights is the right to education,” said Yousafzai, who joined the panel by video.—Agencies