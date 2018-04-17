Malala & Pakistan

Pakistani activist and Nobel Prize Laureate Malala Yousafzai had returned to Pakistan after almost 5 years. Malala’s courage against Taliban and the consequent [world wide support to her] uprising against the Taliban are really commendable and encouraging. All politicians should endorse the fact that terrorism has no religion and that no religion supports the terror acts. Political parties should desist from playing the communal card while dealing with terror menace.

The real problem in the fight against terrorism lies in acts like linking terrorists to religions and vice-versa. We should break the myth of linking terrorists to the religious communities. A rational and scientific approach is the need of the hour in the matter of dealing with terrorism. Unity is the keyword in tackling terrorism and ceaseless and combined efforts are needed to fight the menace. Therefore, the countries should bury their differences and stand united against terrorism.

P SENTHIL SARAVANA DURAI

Maharashtra, India

