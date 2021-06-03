Malala just made it to the cover of British Vogue

Observer report London

Activist, author, tireless campaigner for girls’ education, student and survivor — that’s what *British Vogue* described Malala Yousafzai as when she posed for the cover of its July issue.

Malala is the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner in history but that’s not her only accomplishment, she has published a moving memoir, spent her 16th birthday addressing the UN, established her own namesake fund and is an activist who campaigns for safe education for girls across the world.

She announced the exciting news on social media. “I know the power that a young girl carries in her heart when she has a vision and a mission — and I hope that every girl who sees this cover will know that she can change the world,” Yousufzai posted on Twitter.