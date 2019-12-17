Malala is on Teen Vogue’s cover

London

Malala Yousafzai is featured on the last TeenVogue cover of 2019, which highlights “brilliant, world-changing demands of teens across the world” in a decade defined by “the rise of youth activism” and protest. In an interview with the magazine, Malala reveals how education came to be her top priority and stressed, “Education is the best investment that you can make.” And not just because the data says so. “I realised that if I cannot go to school, my life could be early child marriage, becoming a mother, becoming a grandmother, and not having the opportunity to be myself, to explore the opportunities that are available out there that a boy would have access to. But I would not.” She also opened up that she struggled with depression on her road to healing and recovery, mentally