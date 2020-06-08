Malala i is officially an Oxford graduate

Observer Report

London

In a virtual graduation ceremony, Pakistani education activist Malala Yousufzai graduated from Oxford University.

The Nobel Prize winner also became part of the popular YouTube lineup where stars such as Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake, Alicia Keys, Shawn Mendes, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift hailed the class of 2020 on this outstanding achievement.

“Don’t be defined by what you lose in this crisis but by how you respond to it,” addressed Malala to the millions graduating all around the globe. “You have gained your education, now it’s time that you go out and use it for the betterment of the world. Congratulations to the class of 2020!”

Singer Jennifer Lopez also congratulated Yousufzai, saying she was “most honoured” to introduce the girl who inspired her and “took misfortune and turned it into a movement.”

She then gave a motivational speech for the students disheartened at home.

“Got fired? Learning experience. Got your heartbroken? Learning experience. Graduating during a global crisis? That’s more than a learning experience. It’s a growing experience,” she said.

“You’re learning the most important lesson of all: Every obstacle is an opportunity to learn, to grow, and to change.”