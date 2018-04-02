Malala flies back to UK after wrapping up Pakistan visit

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan’s Nobel Peace Prize winner and education activist Malala Yousafzai, who visited Pakistan after nearly six years for four days, on Monday left for Britain Monday.

Malala is accompanied by her father Ziauddin Yousafzai and Malala Fund CEO Farah Mohamed on QR 615 flight from Islamabad to Doha and then head to the UK.

Malala Yousufzai arrived in Pakistan early Thursday after spending years outside the country following a failed assassination attempt by Taliban.

Malala, who shot to fame with her pen name ‘Gul Makai’ was shot at in the head at point-blank range, when she was 15, by Taliban gunmen as she was returning from her school in Swat valley on 9 October 2012.

She suffered bullet injuries and was admitted to the Military Hospital Peshawar and then taken to London for further treatment.

During the stay, the global icon called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at the PM Office and discussed multiple issues, especially the education sector of the country.

While addressing a gathering at PM House, she broke into tears as he expressed her views upon return to the country after a span of six years.

‘Happy to be back home but I still can’t believe this’ said the 20-year-old global figure. “From growing up in Swat and then the attack, to have to leave the country. Everything was happening by itself and I could not control anything,” said an emotional youngster.

Malala Yousafzai returned to her hometown, Swat, Saturday for the first time since receiving a gunshot wound to the head there in 2012 for her work as an advocate for young women’s education.

The 20-year-old and her family arrived in a helicopter provided by the Pakistani military, which took her to the town of Mingora in the Swat Valley from Islamabad.

Yousafzai said she has pined for her home in the picturesque Swat Valley and that she was really happy to be visiting.

Orignally published by INP