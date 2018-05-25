Malala elected ‘social secretary’ at Oxford College

LONDON : Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai has been elected as a social secretary at her Oxford College.

She was elected to the post by her fellow students. The new responsibility will allow Malala to plan and organize social events in the college. She is currently finishing the first year of a degree at Lady Margaret Hall.

She was chosen to join the Junior Common Room (JCR) Executive Committee in elections at the college last week

President of Lady Margaret Hall’s JCR, Lana Purcell, said its responsibilities included organising and promoting social events.

Among the events organised by the JCR this year were an outdoor movie night, a jazz night, and a garden party, reported the BBC.

In August last year, Malala secured a place at the Oxford University College.

Yousafzai, has been living in the UK since October 2012. She was shifted from Pakistan to a hospital in Birmingham in a precarious condition after she had sustained a bullet in her head in a targeted attack by the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Swat. She was on her way home in a school van with other girls after taking an exam when the TTP men opened fire on them. Two other girls also sustained gunshot wounds.

Yousafzai was granted the Nobel Peace Prize aged 17 in 2014.

Malala began her campaign aged just 11, when she started writing a blog — under a pseudonym — for the BBC’s Urdu service in 2009 about life under the Taliban in Swat, where they were banning girls’ education.

In 2007 militants had taken over the area, which Malala affectionately called “My Swat”, and imposed a brutal, bloody rule.

She opened a Twitter account on her last day of school in July 2017 and now has more than a million followers.

“I know that millions of girls around the world are out of school and may never get the opportunity to complete their education,” Malala wrote at the time.