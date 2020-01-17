London

Malala biopic director receives threats

Amjad Khan speaks about his directorial debut and how Malala and her father reacted to film, Gul Makai. Amjad Khan is making his directorial debut with Gul Makai, a biopic on Malala Yousafzai. Speaking to IANS, he revealed that “This film portrays her earlier life and the spine-chilling incidents that she experienced when she was living in Swat.” The film, releasing later this month, has already had a screening in London around a year ago, organised by the UN. Malala and her father were present during the screening. Said Khan, “It was overwhelming to see the biggies giving a standing ovation. They liked it so much that even during interval, no one left his or her seat. Each and every woman was crying.” “Even though Malala’s father was watching the film for the second time, he couldn’t console himself.