Malala back home with tearful eyes

Swat

Noble laureate Malala Yusafzai Saturday visited her hometown Swat valley after five years of deadly attack on her life in October 2012 amid tight security. She landed at the Circuit House Mingora’s helipad in a state-owned helicopter where she was greeted by military officials. She visited her ancestral home at Gulkada and broke into tears when she stepped in her birth place after a long time. She met her friends and relatives who were anxiously waiting for her.

She, later, visited Cadet College Swat where she was warmly welcomed by the students and staff and briefed about the educational standard in the district. Speaking on this occasion, she said she was proud of that she was from Swat. “Swat is a piece of heaven and its people are pece-lover and educated,” she added. She said those were the most joyous moments in her life as she was among her own people. she said she came to Swat to play her role in improving educational standard in the region.

Later, she proceeded for Islamabad. During her visit to Swat, Minister of State for Information Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb and other senior officials were accompanied to Malala. Malala who is pursuing a degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics at Oxford University, said she planned on a permanent return to Pakistan after completing her education.

“My plan is to return to Pakistan as this is my country. I have the same right on the country as of any other Pakistani,” Malala said. To a question, she said certainly there was a difference and things were improving in the country. People in our country were uniting for a better Pakistan. Malala expressed her joy for being in Pakistan and said she was very happy on her return to the homeland.—APP