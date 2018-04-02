Malala, a role model for girls!

Undoubtedly, the world would have lost its beauty if Allah did not create the women. A woman is called the first social institution for a child, a family and a nation. But it is with no surprise that in every walk of life, women are being treated as if they are not part of this universe and they are suffering from loathsome condition.

Undoubtedly, Malala has risen up as a champion of girls rights but her committed struggle remains a dream come true in Pakistan since we can witnessed hundreds of thousands of girls who are enthusiastic to obtain education but remain deprived of their rights. Pakistan remains a grave of girls’ rights since many remain illiterate as social and religious norms are restricting them. One can find the force of thousand of innocent girls and Malalas in Balochistan, KP and across the country still determined to go to school.

Here the question arises: Why are so many girls and boys out of school in the country despite the fact that Article 25-A of the Constitution orders the state to provide free and compulsory education to all the children aged five to 16 years? But in spite of the disappointment and apprehension I still hope that Pakistan will stand proud, tall and become a main part of the rising Asia.

Z N BALOCH

Kech, Balochistan

Related