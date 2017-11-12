Making and unmaking of alliances

AS Chief Election Commissioner Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan held out an assurance that the general election 2018 would be held on time, fast developments are taking place on the political front with different political parties negotiating alliances to brighten their prospects of victory or relevancy in the grand contest. Two Karachi parties – MQM (P) and PSP forged an alliance but it could survive only for hours and instead of promoting unity among them the initiative is going to widen the gulf and distrust between them. Six religious parties that formed MMA, which remained dormant for years, have now agreed to revive it next month and according to their announcement they would contest elections under one symbol.

There are clear indications that more attempts would be made for the formation of electoral alliances to influence the outcome of the polls. PTI is fervently trying to make inroads into Sindh, which is otherwise considered to be the stronghold of PPP, and it successfully wooed Sindh National Front to merge itself with PTI but Mumtaz Bhutto is a spent bullet. He could not benefit PML(N) and is unlikely to make any worthwhile addition to the popularity or electoral prospects of PTI in Sindh. Like Awami Muslim League of Sheikh Rashid, SNF is also a one man party and it failed to prove any worth in any of the general elections in the past. As for MMA, it can give tough time to PTI in the KP where both JUI(F) and Jamat-e-Islami have significant presence and their alliance can cause any upset for the ruling party. The alliance can also get respectable seats in Balochistan but there are question marks whether or not MMA would get anything in Punjab and also in Sindh where their performance has not been satisfactory and this was proved in bye-elections in Lahore. It is to be seen whether new religious parties that have propped up in Punjab and are now trying to make their presence felt by staging sit-ins at Faizabad would also be motivated by the quarters concerned to join MMA or try their luck independently. The new religious parties are apparently ruining their prospects as they have earned ill-will and resentment of the people by disturbing normal life. What happened to the Karachi alliance is an eye-opener as it is widely believed that it was an engineered alliance, as also complained by Dr. Farooq Sattar, to give a greener political pasture to former President Pervez Musharraf but miserably failed. Pakistan Awami Ittehad, cobled together under Musharraf is also likely to prove non-entity. Irrespective of alliances and mergers, the real contest is going to be between PML(N) and PTI.

