Making peace with India

OPENING of Kartarpur Corridor is definitely a monumental event which will open new opportunities of people-to-people contacts between Pakistan and India and especially facilitate the Sikh pilgrims to visit their holiest sites without any trouble. The initiative has also been seen with much interest in the world as it is being anticipated that the Corridor will greatly help reduce tension between the two arch rivals. Nonetheless how far this Corridor succeeds to build bridges is yet to be seen as every positive initiative taken by Pakistan has never been reciprocated by the other side in the same spirit.

Performing the ground breaking of Kartarpur Corridor, Prime Minister Imran Khan once again extended a hand of friendship to India saying Pakistan desires strong and civilized relations with the neighbouring country. He said the peoples of both countries want friendship and it is now up to the leadership of the two countries to be on the same page. Indeed whilst forgetting the past rivalry, the two countries can achieve many milestones through collaborative efforts to steer the peoples of this region out of poverty and address their chronic problems. Pakistan has always expressed the desire of peace from its neighbourhood but the other side appears not to be ready to shun its antagonistic posture. As the Prime Minister was giving the message of peace and moving forward on the pattern of Germany and France, the very Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj once again resorted to baseless rhetoric against Pakistan and brushed aside the possibility of improvement in relations with Pakistan. She said India will not attend the SAARC Summit if it is held in Islamabad and said there will be no dialogue with Pakistan unless the country stops terrorist activities in India. So, we understand one should not pin so much expectations with the opening of Kartarpur Corridor given the anti-Pakistan attitude of Modi Junta. In fact the time has come that Pakistan gear up its diplomatic efforts to expose the true Indian face at the world level. It is Pakistan which has suffered the most in the war on terror and the arrest of Kulbhushan Yadav clearly demonstrates as to which country is supporting and instigating terror.

