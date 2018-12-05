Making orphan, abandoned children useful citizens collective responsibility: Samina

Staff Reporter

First Lady Samina Arif Alvi on Wednesday said that orphan and abandoned children are the important parts of our society and it is our collective responsibility to make them good citizens by provision of an enabling environment to them.

She visited SOS Children Village, Rawalpindi and appreciated the welfare work by the organization.

In an exclusive talk with Radio Pakistan on the occasion, she explains that it does not cost much to chat with them, telling interesting stories that mend their hearts to revive happiness and interesting moments. “These children feel good when they interact with others,” she added. Samina Alvi also visited different sections including school, homes for children, playgrounds, zoo and other facilities for the orphan and abandoned children and interacted with them.

She appreciated the SOS administration for their services. She also presented a cheque as her contribution to the organization.

