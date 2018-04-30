Making education affordable

Education plays an important role in a person’s life but is it affordable? This issue is far greater concern than any other right know including poverty, terrorism, economy and many others. In a country like ours where 63% of total population consist of youth (according to the report of UN of population fund 2017) education should be our top priority.

We seriously need to work up, to revive our educational infrastructure for quality yet affordable education. With this goal in mind we can produce a talented lot that will be willing to make our country proud and make us competitive with other countries. Everyone has to play a part as a community, teachers and members of civil society beside educational bodies’ representatives and government officials.

Muhammad Saad Afzal

Islamabad

Related