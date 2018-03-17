Makeup utilisation

I would like to tell my readers a little secret that women love to look good, but certain beauty choices ruin their body and ultimately leaves terrible scars on it. Applying makeup has a significant impact on how women are perceived, since first impression matters a lot and well applied makeup endears a lady to almost everyone.

However, new studies suggest that women who use makeup on a daily basis are flooding their bodies with as much as five ounces of chemical a year. Cocktail of cosmetics can enhance beauty but dangerous chemicals are also absorbed in the body through the skin which can result in several kinds of skin diseases like premature ageing, scars and even skin cancer. No matter how hard we try we cannot avoid using makeup. However, regardless of how much or what kind of makeup you use, it is imperative that you indulge in a proper cleaning regime to remove all traces of chemicals from your skin. There are plenty of face washes, scrubs and toners available in the market to choose from. Visiting a salon and treating yourself to a monthly facial can also help you to keep your skin healthy and radiant. So, it’s my humble request to everyone out here that if you are using makeup then use a proper cleanser to clean it, so that you can remain healthy, happy and beautiful.

ARWA ALI ASGHER

Karachi

Related