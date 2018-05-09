Maken for formulating strategies on plant genetic resources

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

International Workshop on Plant Genetic Resources and Genebank Operations Management Systems is jointly being organized by Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) Islamabad, Economic Cooperation Organization Science Foundation, Islamabad and COMSTECH Secretariat, Islamabad here on Tuesday.

The International workshop is aimed to entertain the participants from Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) member countries. OIC Members in the Workshop are Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Egypt, Gambia, Iraq, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Morocco, Oman, Senegal, Sudan, Tajikstan. The workshop is aimed to achieve two main objectives, Raise the capacity of the existing Plant genetic resources for food and agriculture (PGRFA) conservation and utilization facilities in OIC countries with particular focus on Current status of plant diversity.

In an effort to conserve agricultural biodiversity, gene, banks are used to store and conserve the plant genetic resources of major crop plants and their crop wild relatives.

Addressing to the inaugural session of the Workshop, the Chief Guest, Fazal Abbas Maken, Federal Secretary for M/o National Food Security & Research said that this workshop is in-fact important for sharing knowledge among OIC member countries and particularly for formulating future strategies on plant genetic resources and gene-bank management and to build regional capacities on this subject.

He further added that impacts of climate change on global agriculture and ultimately the food security are serious threats for feeding the growing population and by the end of this workshop, we will be able to have more cooperation internationally about the genetic resources for food and agriculture for their exploitation and conservation of this human heritage. The Federal Secretary also appreciated that efforts of PARC, Comstech and ECOSF to have this consultative seminar and intellectual debate.

Dr. Yusuf Zafar, Chairman, PARC in his address to the participants of inaugural session said that this international workshop addresses one of the most pressing and vital concerns confronting us as we tackle the challenges of global climate change, population control, loss of biodiversity and its effects on agriculture, on the one hand and demand of feeding an ever growing population.

These challenges not only require the preservation of our plant genetic resources but the development of new species that can cope with the growing environmental challenges, but primary to all these efforts are the development of Genebanks and their efficient and scientific usage. The Chairman also shared that he is sure that both PARC and COMSTECH would play an important role in using this opportunity for developing collaborations and networks between OIC Member States to continue their expertise and experiences.