Make-up City opens at Packages Mall

Staff Reporter

Make-up city had a grand opening at Packages Mall, Lahore. An umpteen amount of bloggers, socialites, celebrities and media were present to attend the event.

Make-up city offered 20% discount on its grand inaugural to all its amazing customers. The new store is opened on 1st floor, Shop no. 2063 of Packages Mall, Lahore.

Nooray Bhatti, Sara Bhatti and Ayesha Sana were spotted at the flagship store. The inauguration was an immense success.Make-up city is a big name in cosmetics industry of Pakistan and is a master in the world of beauty. It offers an enormous conglomeration of all the skin care, makeup, hair care and styling accessories and perfumes. The top-notch brands include Misslyn, Essence, Artdeco, Luscious, Rimmel, Bourjois, Gosh, Framesi, Sweet Touch, Krylon and massive perfume assortments.