Make the unknown, known today..!

I was at a dinner the other day when the speaker a small dapper billionaire, who had built up an empire, spoke at length about his humble leggings. “I owe my success,” he said to my mother, who was just a municipal teacher. But she though widowed in her early years, taught me courage, and instilled in me values that made me ail for the stars!

I wish that mother had been there to hear those words. So often, I have heard women tell me how frustrated they are, because they could not continue in there careers. “I would have been a brilliant cardiac surgeon,” said one, “but with my small children, I have to give less time to my career.”

“I would have been a research scientists,” said another, “but had to settle for a teacher’s post, to be able to be at home before my child returned from school!”

And so with men. I know the story of a man who declined to receive a big promotion, because that would take him away, time wise, from his family. He continued in his job as a manager, and spent quality time with his children. They loved what he did, because he was there for hem, in their baseball, cricket and in the library choosing books for them.

There is a poem, I read which I would like to use here. To the unknown many, I raise no glass to the man whose fame, Has spread from coast to coast, Whose talents have served to place his name, With those, men honour most.

My toast is not for the lady fair, Whose grace and charming ways, Have set men marveling everywhere, And won her kindly praise. I raise no glass to the hero who, Has won deserved applause, Who has done as the brave alone may do, In a daring, righteous cause.

I drink no health to the one whose voice, Mankind shall ne'er forget, Whose genius has made the world rejoice, And left in her debt.

I raise my glass to the silent horde, Spread o’er the world expanse, The unknown many who might have soared, But time and love to their family showed. Yes let us today raise our glasses to this silent majority.

The unknown many..! You may be one of these unknown many, or you may have someone you know who is one, if you do, then don’t just raise a glass to them but call them up and acknowledge them and make them happy today. Let’s make the unknown, known today.

