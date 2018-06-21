Make school bags lighter

Children today are getting irreversible backache due to the heavy school bags they carry to school daily. Carrying heavy school bags with fat textbooks also causes fatigue and reduces the child’s concentration level. Carrying fat textbooks and several notebooks make bags heavy. Since only some portions of the textbook are taught at a time, individual topics can be published as smaller booklets. This will mean that children will only have to carry the required booklets for the topic being taught to them for the day. Schools can also provide lockers to students where they can keep their books for the next day so that they don’t have to carry them back and forth.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

