Make NACTA an effective body

CHAIRING a meeting of National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) the other day, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal while directing the officials to ensure establishment of terrorism screening system and to get benefit from expertise of international security institutions through partnership and mutual collaboration.

Given the challenges faced by the country on the security front, indeed the inputs given by the Interior Minister to the NACTA are very much relevant and needs to be implemented in letter and in spirit to build on the successes achieved by the country in the war on terror. However, it is a matter of concern that despite the passage of so many years and despite tall claims made by the government, the NACTA has yet not been made a truly effective body to fight terror. The fortune of much trumpeted Joint Intelligence Directorate (JID) still hangs in the balance for the reasons best known to relevant quarters. This JID was envisaged to improve coordination amongst all the intelligence agencies including the civil and the military and apparently a team consisting of 413 officers from MI, ISI and other agencies and departments was also established but little is known about its functions and what it has achieved so far and who is heading it. Indeed the role of the JID is very important as it can also help in the establishment of terrorism screening system to provide a complete security cover to the CPEC route. As also pointed out by the Interior Minister, it is also vital to check activities of criminals and terrorists on the social media and cyberspace. However, it is only possible if all the wings of NACTA are made fully operative meeting all their requirements including those relating to finances and equipment. The government would really have to show its commitment to transform the NACTA into country’s top counter-terrorism body in order to achieve the targets it has fixed under the National Action Plan on terrorism.

