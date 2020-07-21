Make like Myleene in a frilly dress by River Island

Whether you opt for a billowing maxi or a short and sweet mini, an off-duty dress is a must-have item for any wardrobe. If you’re a fan of maxi styles then why not follow in Myleene Klass’s footsteps and snap up a tiered offering!

Myleene’s dress hails from River Island and comprises an off-the-shoulder neckline, puff sleeves, tiered silhouette and belted waist.

Wear yours in summer with barely-there heels and a straw bag, or team yours with white kicks and a chic crossbody bag for daytime vibes.