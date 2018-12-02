Make it lovely

A big clap goes to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for sending a positive and vibrant message across the border during the Kartarpur Corridor ceremony. He has seriously talked about the peace process between India and Pakistan. In fact the so-called Kartarpur Corridor has caught the great attention of everyone [I am able to notice this beautiful fact]. According to the sources available, this corridor will pave the way for great connectivity across the border, facilitating the viable connection between the Sikh shrine of India and Pakistan’s Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur. This is indeed a big effort that should be appreciated without thinking.

Sadly on a negative side, there have been so many social evils that have so far taken a heavy toll on the humanity race. Still, there are negative sides/reactions to the occurrences like inter-caste [inter-religion/religious] marriages [Of course no one has the right to disrespect the religious belief]. The negative stigma [unfortunately] attached to such great social changes as inter-caste marriage should be stopped forthwith. I personally feel low about the fact that the society is witness to opposition to those beautiful inter-caste happenings. I often discuss this point with the people in my native areas like Tuticorin, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, sending a positive note on this issue. The people and the countries should come out of these vicious circles in order to make our society a lovely place to live in.

P SENTHIL SARAVANA DURAI

Maharashtra, India

