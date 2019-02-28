‘Make in Pakistan’ to uplift economy, CEO Shabbir Tile

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

With government support, local tile manufacturers can not only add value to economy through employment generation and transfer of technology but also save precious foreign exchange wasted on import of finished products,” CEO Shabbir Tiles Masood Jaffery, said.

He said Stile made huge investment to introduce new range of products so that customers have access to quality tiles including Metallic surface finish, Granilia surface finish and Anti-slip Matt surface finish.

“Stile is the only company in Pakistan that is making highest quality Ceramic and Real Porcelain Tiles, with quality at par with tiles coming from Italy or Spain, in different sizes and colors, employing the latest technology and state-of-the-art machinery imported from Italy,” said CEO Shabbir Tiles.

He said that Stile is committed to educate the masses and enable them to make informed decisions about tiles selection with its network of Stile emporiums in the country.

Stile has so far opened 05 emporiums in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi with a plan to open more emporiums in different cities soon.

“These emporiums display modern high end locally produced tiles and building / installation materials.

We also offer free consultancy and designing for improving the outlay of homes to the customers providing them firsthand knowledge and enabling them to understand the difference between various types of tiles and their usage,” he added.

Meanwhile, he pointed out that for FY 17-18 local industry’s production stood at 45,205,000 SQM, with Shabbir tiles producing 8,315,000 SQM. Tiles’ imports for same period were 25,222,000 SQM.

He said that Stile is the only company in Pakistan that is certified by Centro Ceramico (An Italian Lab which tests companies all over the world on ISO and European standards for their quality) on ISO/European Standards.

Share on: WhatsApp