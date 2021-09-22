‘Make-in-Pakistan’ – Samsung building first TV manufacturing plant in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Samsung, a South Korean multinational manufacturing conglomerate, is establishing a TV manufacturing plant in Pakistan, it was announced by Adviser to Prime Minister of Pakistan for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Wednesday.

Samsung Electronic will finalize the project in collaboration with R&R Industries, he said, adding that manufacturing plant would become operation in the final quarter of the running fiscal year.

Taking to Twitter, Dawood said: “I have been informed that Samsung Electronics is in the process of establishing their TV line-up plant in collaboration with the R&R Industries at Karachi. It will become functional in Q4 of 2021 and is expected to produce 50,000 units annually”.

“This is a vindication of MOC’s “Make-in-Pakistan” policy for industrialisation via rationalisation of input costs and other incentives,” he added.

Samsung Electronics is also establishing a new mobile phone manufacturing line in the country.

Last month, in accordance with Mobile Device Manufacturing (MDM) Regulations 2021, PTA has issued MDM authorization to Lucky Motor Corporation Limited for manufacturing of Samsung brand mobile devices.

The company had applied for authorization to setup mobile device manufacturing plant in Karachi, Pakistan where it will manufacture Samsung brand mobile devices.

The authorization to manufacture Samsung Mobile devices in Pakistan is a landmark achievement and will further revolutionize the vibrant mobile manufacturing ecosystem in the country by ensuring presence of major local and foreign players in the market.

This is possible only due to the conducive policies of the Government of Pakistan in its “Digital Pakistan” endeavor.

PTA has so far issued MDM authorizations to 25 foreign and local companies for the production of mobile devices (2G/3G/4G) locally.

Mobile devices manufactured by these companies shall not only be sold in the country but will also be exported to other competitive markets of the region and beyond.

The device manufacturing plants shall be instrumental in creating new job opportunities as well as enabling affordability of mobile devices for Pakistani users.

