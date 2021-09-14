‘Make in Pakistan’ – Mobile phone manufacturing sector creates 10,000 jobs in just 7 months

ISLAMABAD – Adviser to Prime Minister of Pakistan for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood revealed on Tuesday that local mobile phone manufacturers have created 10,000 jobs in just seven months.

Taking to Twitter, Dawood said that the PTI government’s Make in Pakistan policy of mobile phones is flourishing.

“It is very heartening to see that the Make in Pakistan policy of mobile phones is flourishing. As per the latest reports by PTA, local mobile manufacturers have created 10,000 jobs in just seven months”.

“12.48 Million local mobile devices have been manufactured, which includes over 5 Million 4G smartphones. I want to congratulate our mobile manufacturer on the markable achievement,” he further wrote.

Last month, PTA in a statement said that the production of mobile phones by local manufacturing plants had surpassed the number of mobile phones imports in Pakistan.

During Jan-July 2021, the production of mobile phones by local manufacturing plants was 12.27 Million and imported mobile phones was recorded at 8.29 Million.

This reflects a positive uptake on PTA’s Mobile Device Manufacturing Authorization regulatory regime whereby local manufacturing within the first year of regime introduction has resulted in production of 12.27M phones in a short span of 7 months including 4.87M 4G smartphones.

The successful implementation of Device Identification Registration and Blocking System (#DIRBS) along with conducive government policies including the mobile manufacturing policy has created a favorable environment for mobile device manufacturing in Pakistan.

It has also contributed positively to the mobile ecosystem of Pakistan by eliminating counterfeit device market providing a level playing field for commercial entities & has created trust amongst consumers due to the formulation of standardized legal channels for device imports.

It is important to highlight that the Government of Pakistan introduced a comprehensive mobile manufacturing policy to encourage & attract manufacturers to establish their units in Pakistan. PTA in light of policy issued Mobile Device Manufacturing Regulations on 28th Jan 2021.

Till now, 26 companies have been issued MDM authorization enabling them to manufacture mobile devices in Pakistan. The companies include renowned brands e.g. Samsung, Nokia, Oppo, TECNO, Infinix, Vgotel, Q-mobile etc.

