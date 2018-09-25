Make cleanliness drive more effective

COUNCIL of Common Interests (CCI) in the first meeting, with Prime Minister Imran Khan on the chair, took some important decisions vis-à-vis addressing the water woes of the provinces besides others. Another important decision was to launch countrywide cleanliness drive, which will be inaugurated by the PM on October 07.

It remains to be seen as to how the cleanliness drive would be undertaken yet prioritising plantation as well as cleanliness campaign definitely is a welcome step to provide better environment to the people. Our cities such as Karachi, Peshawar and Rawalpindi are ranked amongst the most polluted cities in the world while the situation in our rural areas is far more alarming. Due to CDA’s lethargy and maladministration cleanliness standard in Federal Capital has also greatly deteriorated. The situation indeed warrants not only short-term campaigns, but also long-term plans that systemise such projects so they can sustain themselves even after a particular campaign concludes. Credit definitely goes to the previous PML (N) government especially Punjab government for introducing solid waste management programmes in some major cities which helped improve the sanitation conditions. However, there are still many cities including in Punjab as well as other provinces that lack proper solid wastage management system.

While welcoming government’s drive, we will suggest it to properly introduce solid waste management system in urban and rural areas of the country without any discrimination in order to save the people from ecological and health hazards. The cities that have the sanitation system in place need to be further strengthened and improved. In Islamabad also the sanitation system has almost become redundant in all the sectors while there is no arrangement at all for carrying out cleanliness of the rural areas and suburbs of the city. Keeping in view the modern standards, it is need of the hour that the most efficient sanitation system is introduced that includes front end collection, sweeping, transportation and disposal of waste. Garbage bins should be placed in front of every street in the cities while for rural areas, the number of garbage bins can be determined keeping in view the size and population of a particular village.

Mechanical or manual sweeping of roads, streets, lanes, footpaths, green belts and open spaces should be carried out under this system. Development of an efficient and effective tracking and monitoring system on the part of civic bodies or local governments will help make this process sustainable and effective. Such cleanliness will bring a real change in the overall landscape of our cities and villages — something that is in line with present government’s slogan of Change.

